Diego Cocca: de estar al borde del despido y de costarle una multa de 3.5 millones de dólares al club a consagrarse bicampeón en México

PACHUCA, MEXICO - MAY 29: Hugo Nervo and head coach Diego Cocca of Atlas celebrate with the Campeon de Campeones and Liga MX championship trophies after winning the final second leg match between Pachuca and Atlas as part of the Torneo Grita Mexico C22 Liga MX at Hidalgo Stadium on May 29, 2022 in Pachuca, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Jam Media - Getty Images South America