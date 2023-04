Napoli tenía todo listo para la fiesta, pero Salernitana le ahogó el grito de campeón de la Serie A sobre el final

(From L) Salernitana's Austrian defender Flavius Daniliuc, Napoli's Cameroonian midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa and Napoli's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen go for the ball during the Italian Serie A football match between Napoli and Salernitana on April 30, 2023 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. - Naples braces for its potential first Scudetto championship win in 33 years. With a 17 point lead at the top of Serie A, southern Italy's biggest club is anticipating its victory in the Scudetto for the first time since 1990. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE - AFP