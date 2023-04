Rugby: Mateo Carreras, el argentino que arrasó con todos los premios en su club en Inglaterra

Leaving defenders spinning 😵‍💫



Joint top #GallagherPrem try scorer Mateo Carreras showed his class when @FalconsRugby played Northampton Saints in Round 6 🔥



The two sides meet again tomorrow night live on @btsportrugby 📺#GallagherPrem | #NEWvNOR pic.twitter.com/dqQiCb1jFZ