Cuáles son las inversiones que dejaron las mayores ganancias este año

The S&P 500 is down 11.8% in the first 48 trading days of 2022, the 4th worst start to a year in history.



The worst 5 starts prior to this year (2009, 2020, 1935, 1933, & 1982) all mounted tremendous comebacks to end the year in strong positive territory. pic.twitter.com/hNDk3tGSZd