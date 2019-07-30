Para contaminar menos: una activista ambiental sueca de 16 años cruzará el Atlántico en un barco con el hijo de Carolina de Mónaco
LONDRES (Reuters).- La medioambientalista sueca Greta Thunberg cruzará el Atlántico en barco el mes próximo para participar en una cumbre sobre cambio climático de Naciones Unidas en Nueva York.
La "campeona del clima", Greta Thunberg, zarpará en un viaje sin huella de carbono - Fuente: Reuters01:15
Thunberg, de 16 años, ha inspirado a manifestantes jóvenes que buscan despertar consciencia y acciones más drásticas ante el cambio climático alrededor del mundo, advirtiendo de los peligros de la inacción frente al calentamiento global.
"Me han ofrecido un viaje en el barco de carreras de 60 pies Malizia II", dijo en una publicación en Instagram. "Navegaremos a través del océano Atlántico desde el Reino Unido hacia Nueva York a mediados de agosto", agregó.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
?Good news!? ?I'll be joining the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, COP25 in Santiago and other events along the way.? ?I've been offered a ride on the 60ft racing boat Malizia II. We'll be sailing across the Atlantic Ocean from the UK to New York in mid August.? The science is clear. We must start bending the emissions curve steeply downwards no later than 2020, if we still are to have a chance of staying below a 1,5 degrees of global temperature rise. We still have a window of time when things are in our own hands. But that window is closing fast. That is why I have decided to make this trip now. During the past year, millions of young people have raised their voice to make world leaders wake up to the climate and ecological crisis. Over the next months, the events in New York and Santiago de Chile will show if they have listened. Together with many other young people across the Americas and the world, I will be there, even if the journey will be long and challenging. We will make our voices heard. It is our future on the line, and we must at least have a say in it. The science is clear and all we children are doing is communicating and acting on that united science. And our demand is for the world to unite behind the science. ?#UniteBehindTheScience?
"La ciencia es clara. Debemos empezar revertir la curva de emisiones de gases marcadamente a más tardar a partir del 2020, si aún queremos tener una posibilidad de permanecer debajo del umbral de 1,5 grados centígrados en el aumento promedio de la temperatura mundial", sostuvo.
Pierre Casiraghi, hijo de Carolina de Mónaco, es fundador del Equipo Malizia y cocapitán del viaje transatlántico, dijo que creía en la importancia de generar conciencia sobre las crecientes emisiones globales y la polución.
"Convencer a los gobiernos y a las instituciones internacionales de avanzar y ejecutar leyes que protegerán a la raza humana y a la biodiversidad es de suma importancia para el futuro de la humanidad", dijo Casiraghi en un comunicado.