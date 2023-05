Ejecutaron en Irán a tres hombres que participaron de las protestas contra el régimen: revelan el audio de uno de los acusados antes de su muerte

Executed today after a sham trial in Iran



Saeed Yaghoubi, 37, Saleh Mirhashemi, 36, and Majid Kazemi, 30



"They flogged the soles of my feet."



"They took me to a place where there were no cameras and told me to drop my pants."



"I begged them not to, said I would accept all the… pic.twitter.com/CsCOvqHZVq