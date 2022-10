Guerra en Ucrania: Rusia concluye la evacuación de civiles en Kherson antes de una feroz batalla

TOPSHOT - This photograph taken on October 27, 2022, shows a view of a destroyed apartment after shelling in the frontline town of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. - The eastern Ukraine town, known for its salt mines and vineyards, has been under attack for months by Russian forces, who are mostly on the defensive in other regions across Ukraine. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

DIMITAR DILKOFF - AFP