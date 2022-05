Guerra Rusia-Ucrania, en vivo: últimas noticias del conflicto y el minuto a minuto

#BREAKING #UKRAINE #RUSSIA



🔴UKRAINE:#VIDEO RUSSIANS FIRED AT FELDMAN ECOPARK IN KHARKIV REGION DURING THE EVACUATION OF BUFFALOES!



A team of employees & volunteers came under fire

One person died, 2 people seriously injured.