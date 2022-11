La OTAN acusó a Rusia de usar el frío como “arma de guerra”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg arrives for a press conference in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. NATO doubled down Tuesday on its commitment to one day include Ukraine, a pledge that some officials and analysts believe helped prompt Russia's invasion this year. The world's largest security alliance also pledged to send more aid to Ukrainian forces locked in battle with Russian troops. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

VADIM GHIRDA - AP