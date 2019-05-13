La princesa Marta Luisa de Noruega, enamorada de un chamán

La hija del rey Herald está separada y tiene tres hijos; hoy ejerce la guía espiritual con Shaman Durek

Comentar Me gusta Me gusta Compartir E-mail Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Guardar 13 de mayo de 2019 • 18:20

Tras su separación del escritor y padre de sus tres hijos, Ari Behn, la princesa Marta Luisa de Noruega reveló que está en pareja con el chamán Shaman Durek. "No elijo a mi hombre para satisfacer a ninguno de ustedes", aclaró en las redes sociales al anunciar su nuevo amor.

"Cuando encuentras a tu alma gemela, lo sabes. Y yo he tenido la suerte de haber conocido la mía... Me ha hecho darme cuenta de que el amor incondicional existe en este planeta... Me siento feliz y bendecida porque es mi novio", contó la hija del rey Harald en su cuenta de Instagram.

Shaman Durek se dedica a la guía espiritual y se define en sus redes como "innovador evolutivo, líder del empoderamiento femenino y activista de los derechos humanos". A los 30 años tuvo serios problemas de salud y cuando los superó comenzó su carrera espiritual. Hoy es el líder de cientos de personas, entre ellas la actriz Gwyneth Paltrow.

Ahora Marta Luisa da conferencias junto al chamán en distintas ciudades noruegas.