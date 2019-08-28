Murió una famosa conductora de autos al intentar romper un récord de velocidad
LOS ÁNGELES (Reuters).- La conductora de autos de carrera Jessi Combs, anfitriona del programa de televisión All Girls Garage, murió en un accidente mientras intentaba romper un nuevo récord de velocidad en tierra, dijo el miércoles su familia.
Combs, de 39 años, estaba intentando convertirse en la mujer más rápida del mundo cuando murió mientras corría el martes en el Desierto de Alvord, un lago seco en el sudeste de Oregon, informó la familia en un comunicado. No se dieron a conocer detalles del accidente.
"El mayor sueño de Jessi era convertirse en la mujer más rápida de la Tierra, un sueño que estaba buscando desde 2012", dijo el comunicado. "Combs fue una de esas soñadoras excepcionales con la valentía para convertir esas posibilidades en realidad y dejó esta tierra manejando más rápido que ninguna otra mujer en la historia", agregó.
Combs, quien comenzó su carrera como una fabricante de autos rápidos, apareció en una serie de programas de autos en televisión, entre ellos Overhaulin, Truck U, MythBusters y All Girls Garage.
Su íntimo amigo y miembro del equipo de Combs Terry Madden la llamó "un espíritu asombroso".
"Desafortunadamente la perdimos ayer en un horrible accidente. ¡Fui el primero en llegar y créanme que hicimos todo lo humanamente posible para salvarla!!", dijo Madden en una publicación en Instagram.
So I don't know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I'm not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn't go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want "take a deep breath, relax" and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don't want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)... . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.
Combs había contado en las redes sociales su intento por romper el récord de 821 kilómetros por hora en tierra establecido en 1976 por la estadounidense Kitty O'Neil, quien murió en noviembre pasado.
En una publicación en Instagram esta semana, Combs escribió: "Podrá parecer un poco loco dirigirme directamente hacia la línea de fuego (...) aquellos que desean son aquellos que consiguen grandes cosas. La gente dice que estoy loca. Yo les digo gracias".
It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire... those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. . . People say I'm crazy. I say thank you ;) . . . #fastestwomanonearth #almost #fasterthanfast #jetcar #afterburner #landpseed @landspeed763 #iwillgofaster #gottabreak512 #aimingfor619 #currentlyat483 #northamericaneagle #i[R]afterburners