Ola de calor en España: impactantes imágenes del combate de los incendios forestales

An AS-350 "Ecureuil" fire-fighting helicopter takes part in fire containment operations in Artesa de Segre, in Catalonia on June 16, 2022. - Emergency services battled several wildfires as Spain remained in the grip of an exceptional heatwave that has seen temperatures reach 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Farenheit). The most alarming blaze, near Baldomar in Catalonia, has already destroyed 500 hectares of forest but could spread to over 20,000, the government in the northwestern region said. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

PAU BARRENA - AFP