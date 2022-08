Por qué la visita de Nancy Pelosi a Taiwán irrita tanto a China y cuáles pueden ser las consecuencias

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 01: President Joe Biden talks to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as they leave a House Democratic caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on October 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden called the meeting in order to push through an impasse with his $1 trillion infrastructure plan. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

Kevin Dietsch - GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA