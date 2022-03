“Rusia amenaza con exportar la crisis ucraniana a las Américas” a través de Cuba, Nicaragua y Venezuela, según una funcionaria de EE.UU.

Ranking Member Rubio questions Kerri Hannan, Deputy Assist Sec for Public Diplomacy at @StateDept, @USAID's Peter Natiello, and @DFCgov CDO @aherscowitz at a @SenateForeign Relations Subcommittee Hearing on #CCP influence in Latin America and the Caribbean.



Watch below: pic.twitter.com/cIEoXoI1xa