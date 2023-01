Tras la revelación de duras críticas, el papa Francisco participó del funeral del cardenal que dijo que su pontificado es “una catástrofe”

FILE - Australian Cardinal George Pell stands next to the body of late Pope Benedict XVI lying in state inside St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Pell, who was the most senior Catholic cleric to be convicted of child sex abuse before his convictions were later overturned, has died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Rome at age 81. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

Gregorio Borgia - AP