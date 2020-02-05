A los 103 años, murió Kirk Douglas, una leyenda del cine
Los Ángeles (AFP).- La leyenda de Hollywood Kirk Douglas murió este miércoles a los 103 años, tal como informó su hijo, el también actor Michael Douglas. "Con gran tristeza, mis hermanos y yo anunciamos que Kirk Douglas nos ha dejado hoy a la edad de 103 años", escribió en su página en las redes.
"Para el mundo era una leyenda, un actor de la época dorada del cine que vivió hasta bien entrada su época dorada, un humanitario cuyo compromiso con la justicia y las causas en las que creía marcaba una pauta a la que todos nosotros debíamos aspirar. Pero para mí y mis hermanos Joel y Peter era simplemente papá".
It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas
Noticia en desarollo