No te preocupes cariño: en la premiere de la película y bajo un clima de evidente tensión, Florence Pugh ignoró abiertamente a Olivia Wilde

British singer and actor Harry Styles (L), British actress Gemma Chan (2ndL), US actor Chris Pine (2ndR) and US director and actress Olivia Wilde pose during a photocall for the film "Don't Worry darling" presented out of competition as part of the 79th Venice International Film Festival at Lido di Venezia in Venice, on September 5, 2022. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

TIZIANA FABI - AFP