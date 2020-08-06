La actriz Alyssa Milano y su fuerte mensaje tras luchar contra el coronavirus

Luego de dos tests negativos, la actriz de Charmed dio positivo de Covid-19 y contó su experiencia en las redes

Alyssa Milano, actriz conocida por sus roles en ¿Quién manda a quién?, Charmed e Insatiable, dio positivo de coronavirus, tras dos tests que arrojaron resultados negativos.

Milano escribió un extenso post el miércoles por la noche en su cuenta de Instagram, en el que relató cómo vivió todo el proceso. La actriz, de 47 años, contó que padecía "todos los síntomas de Covid posibles", pero que el primer testeo no le dio positivo.

"Esta era yo el 2 de abril, luego de estar enferma durante dos semanas, nunca estuve así de enferma", detalló, acompañando el texto con una imagen en la que se la ve recostada en la cama con una máscara de oxígeno. "Todo me dolía. Perdí el sentido del olfato. Sentía que un elefante estaba sentado sobre mi pecho. No podía respirar. No podía retener comida. Bajé de peso. Estaba confundida, y tenía fiebre leve, con dolores de cabeza horribles", compartió.

A pesar de dichos síntomas, volvió a dar negativo a fines de marzo, cuando se le realizó un test para comprobar si tenía anticuerpos, y cuando ya se sentía mejor. De todas maneras, ciertos malestares persistían, desde dolores estomacala, y dificultad para respirar, hasta vértigo. Esa situación la condujo a realizarse nuevamente el test, y desde las redes anunció el resultado.

"Soy POSITIVA de anticuerpos de coronavirus, tuve Covid-19", reveló, y cuestionó la eficacia del sistema de testeo en los Estados Unidos. "No sabemos los números reales", expresó, para luego concientizar a la gente.

"Esto no es una mentira, yo sentí que me moría, por favor, cuídense, lávense las manos, y mantengan la distancia social. No quiero que nadie se sienta como yo me sentí", manifestó. Por otro lado, Milano contó que donará plasma para ayudar a los pacientes de riesgo.