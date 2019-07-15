La actriz porno Jenna Jameson adelgazó 30 kilos y mostró su transformación en las redes
Hace unos meses, la ex porno star Jenna Jameson, conocida como La Reina del Porno? y considerada como la artista más famosa del mundo en la industria del entretenimiento para adultos, contó que había bajado más de 30 kilos después de dar a luz a su hija. Ahora, decidió publicar las fotos del "antes" y "después" de su figura en su cuenta de Instagram, dando fuerzas a todos aquellos que deciden enfrentar la difícil tarea de ponerse a dieta.
En su posteo, la actriz decidió hablar sobre el problema de comer de manera descontrolada: "Todos lo hacemos, sin excepciones. Incluso los gurús de la salud y los capos del fitness", escribió. Y se preguntó cómo hacer para sentirse mejor: "Sé que no soy perfecta y mi voluntad no es de acero pero también sé que nunca me daré por vencida. Es importante saber que no importa durante cuánto tiempo te caigas, siempre podés volver a subirte al caballo. Está bien sentirse desmotivado, decepcionado y pisoteado. Canalizá eso de manera positiva y sabé que hay muchos que están en el mismo viaje junto a vos", agregó.
Let's talk jumping back on the wagon after losing control and eating like a crazed banshee. We all do it[R][R] There are no exceptions. All the health gurus and fitness badasses do it. But how do we get the where with all to begin again? For me, it comes in the form of wanting to feel my best. I know I'm not perfect and my will power isn't iron clad, but I DO know I will never give up! It's important to know that no matter how long you fall off, you can always jump back on the horse! It's ok to feel discouraged, disappointed and down right pissed. Channel that into positivity and know there are so many on this journey right along with you! Love you guys! #beforeandafter #ketotransformation #intermittentfasting #beforeandafterweightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossmotivation #ketodiet #keto #youcandoit
En una publicación anterior, Jameson había también escrito: "Recuerden que estas fotos de 'antes y después' no solo son para mostrar la estética sino también para dar cuenta del trabajo duro con respecto a mi salud interior. Esto me llevó años de recalibrar y volver a enforcarme".
Here goes nothing. #motivationmonday UUUGH. I didn't want to post this before picture. But once I mulled it over in my mind, I realized how important normalizing women's true bodies is. This is normal. This is beautiful. My transition to health has helped me realize a lot of my connection to "skinniness" was unhealthy. It's very possible to be thin and frightening unhealthy. So thickness does not equate to being sick, but mine was. I was pre diabetic, and a literal sloth. I remember back when I weighed 80 lbs and was starving myself... I thought that was pretty at the time but had no clue. I'm now a healthy size 4 and can keep up with my kids. Hallelujah! So remember these #beforeandafter pictures aren't just to show the esthetics of being slim, they show hard work and attention to my inside health. This is a years worth of recalibration and focus. So in closing, remember how important your precious health is... don't stress on what is staring back at you in that mirror. #ketotransformation #ketodiet #beforeandafterweightloss #cellulite #keto #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #intermittentfasting
La carrera de Jameson excede el mero ámbito de la pornografía, pese a estar en el segundo lugar del Top 50 de las estrellas triple X de todos los tiempos según la revista Adult Movies News (precedida por emblemático Ron Jeremy). Según la New York Magazine, Jameson es nada más y nada menos que un ícono cultural, y sus apariciones en E! Entertainment, en pelis "tradicionales" (Private Parts) y poniendo su voz para el video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City no hacen más que revalidarla continuamente.