A través de un posteo en Instagram, la estrella del entretenimiento para adultos dio un mensaje motivacional

Hace unos meses, la ex porno star Jenna Jameson, conocida como La Reina del Porno? y considerada como la artista más famosa del mundo en la industria del entretenimiento para adultos, contó que había bajado más de 30 kilos después de dar a luz a su hija. Ahora, decidió publicar las fotos del "antes" y "después" de su figura en su cuenta de Instagram, dando fuerzas a todos aquellos que deciden enfrentar la difícil tarea de ponerse a dieta.

En su posteo, la actriz decidió hablar sobre el problema de comer de manera descontrolada: "Todos lo hacemos, sin excepciones. Incluso los gurús de la salud y los capos del fitness", escribió. Y se preguntó cómo hacer para sentirse mejor: "Sé que no soy perfecta y mi voluntad no es de acero pero también sé que nunca me daré por vencida. Es importante saber que no importa durante cuánto tiempo te caigas, siempre podés volver a subirte al caballo. Está bien sentirse desmotivado, decepcionado y pisoteado. Canalizá eso de manera positiva y sabé que hay muchos que están en el mismo viaje junto a vos", agregó.

En una publicación anterior, Jameson había también escrito: "Recuerden que estas fotos de 'antes y después' no solo son para mostrar la estética sino también para dar cuenta del trabajo duro con respecto a mi salud interior. Esto me llevó años de recalibrar y volver a enforcarme".

La carrera de Jameson excede el mero ámbito de la pornografía, pese a estar en el segundo lugar del Top 50 de las estrellas triple X de todos los tiempos según la revista Adult Movies News (precedida por emblemático Ron Jeremy). Según la New York Magazine, Jameson es nada más y nada menos que un ícono cultural, y sus apariciones en E! Entertainment, en pelis "tradicionales" (Private Parts) y poniendo su voz para el video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City no hacen más que revalidarla continuamente.