Luego de John Cusack, Cole Spropuse de Riverdale también se enfrentó a la policía en una marcha pacífica
En los últimos días, distintas ciudades de Estados Unidos se convirtieron en el centro de masivas marchas de protesta contra el brutal asesinato de George Floyd. Y muchas de las celebridades de Hollywood no dudaron en sumarse a los reclamos de manera presencial o virtual. En el marco de algunas de esas manifestaciones, el actor John Cusack por un lado, y el protagonista de Riverdale , Cole Sprouse, tuvieron sendos enfrentamientos con la policía.
Cops didn't like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike. Ahhm herea the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v &- John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020
Con respecto al actor de Alta fidelidad, él se encontraba en una de las marchas llevadas a cabo en Chicago cuando un grupo de agentes de la ley lo atacó mientras se encontraba sobre su moto. En su cuenta de Twitter, Cusack subió un video del momento y escribió: "No les gustó que grabara el auto prendido fuego, así que vinieron por mí con bastones . Golpearon mi moto . Aquí está el audio"
A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there's a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn't make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I'll speak no more on the subject, as I'm (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support.
El caso de Sprouse fue más relevante porque llegó a quedar detenido. El intérprete que encarna a Jughead en Riverdale , contó qué le sucedió en el marco de una movilización en Santa Mónica. En su cuenta de Instagram, y junto a la frase Black Lives Matter, emblema de la lucha por el homicidio de Floyd, el actor escribió: "Un grupo de personas que protestaban de manera pacífica, entre quienes me encontraba, fuimos arrestadas ayer en Santa Mónica. Así que antes de que una horda de medios sensacionalistas de alguna manera hagan de mí el centro, hay una importante necesidad por referirse a las actuales circunstancias: la vida de los negros importa".
Más adelante, Sprouse detalló los motivos por los cuales fue detenido: "Nos dieron la opción de retirarnos, y nos dijeron que si no nos íbamos, seríamos arrestados. Cuando muchos intentamos irnos, nos encontramos con otra fila de policías bloqueando la ruta. En ese momento, comenzaron a maniatarnos". De esa manera, el intérprete dejó en evidencia el accionar de la policía en la marcha de la que participó de manera pacífica.