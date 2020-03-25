Murió Bill Rieflin, exbaterista de R.E.M., King Crimson y Ministry, a los 59 años
El músico Bill Rieflin , quien fue baterista de Ministry , King Crimson y R.E.M. , murió a sus 59 años , luego de haber batallado contra el cáncer . Sus amigos y compañeros fueron quienes confirmaron la triste noticia en las redes sociales: "Es con gran pesar que reconocemos la muerte de nuestro querido amigo y baterista consumado, Bill".
Rieflin empezó su carrera musical a finales de los '70 en las bandas The Telepahts , Tupperwares y The Blackouts . Luego tocó junto a Ministry , liderados por el músico cubano estadounidense Al Jourgensen, durante los '80 y los '90.
Su siguiente destino fue R.E.M: estuvo en la banda desde 2003 hasta 2011 y después pasó a ser el baterista de King Crimson y finalmente también su tecladista. Era multi-instrumentista y colaboró con más de quince agrupaciones.
También incursionó en la música como solista y lanzó tres álbumes: Birth of a Giant , The Repercussions of Angelic Behavior y Largo.
La despedida de R.E.M a Bill Rieflin en las redes
Desde la cuenta de Intagram de R.E.M, la banda hizo un posteo para despedir a su excompañero: "Queremos hacer un tributo apropiado en la triste ocasión del fallecimiento del legendario baterista Bill Rieflin con un escrito de un buen amigo, @kai_riedl (Kai Riedl, productor musical): 'El gran baterista y amigo de muchos ha pasado al otro lado de la vida. Tenía una profundidad y sinceridad, y un humor que siempre era divertido, pero nunca superficial".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
A fitting and uplifting tribute on the sad occasion of the passing of legendary drummer Bill Rieflin written by a good friend of REMHQ, @kai_riedl, which we wanted to share with all of you: "The great drummer and friend to many, Bill Rieflin, has passed over to the flip side of life, death. Not only did he rock with Ministry, Swans, Robert Fripp, Nine Inch Nails, King Crimson and and many many more, but he was the solid backbone to R.E.M. for many years. He had a depth and sincerity that I cherished to be around, and a humor that always had a foot in the playful yet never shallow. I feel comforted that Bill was a contemplative soul, had a strong meditation practice and never averted the actual meaning of life. He would always dive into it with you. I see his passing as him merely entering a vast ocean, and diving into waters he had familiarized himself with already. He's a great reminder: rock hard, swim the waters often, take the right things seriously, laugh at yourself."
El relato que eligieron para homenajearlo continúa: "Me consuela que Bill fue un alma contemplativa, y practicó mucha meditación para jamás olvidar el significado real de la vida. Este es un gran recordatorio: mucho rock duro, reírse de uno mismo, y tomar enserio las cosas correctas".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Bill Rieflin (1960-2020) It is with heavy hearts we acknowledge the death of our dear friend and consummate drummer, Bill. Bill sent me this picture last week of him and Lenny Kaye earlier this month when the Patti Smith Group were in town and they got to hang out. He was elated to see such great friends and gather at his favorite weird Chinese-American diner. A forever memory is decades old, when I first met Bill at a late night Policeman's bar in Seattle, sat at a greasy table drinking scotch, and we listened to 'Birdland' off the jukebox in reverent silence and awe. His attentiveness to that song then and there indicated a lot to me about what it would be to work with Bill- which commenced to create some magical and beautiful collaborations and life long friendships. And so to Bill now, he is among all the fine points of the stars and we are looking up with love- and with our own reverence for his beauty, his humor, his relentless curiosity and of course his incredible musical ear, his time here with us so precious and golden. --Michael Photo of Bill and Michael, West Seattle, 2019
Luego, el cantante de la banda, Michael Stipe , también le dedicó unas palabras: "Bill nos envió esta foto la semana pasada de él y Lenny Kaye a principios de este mes cuando Patti Smith estaba en la ciudad y pudieron coincidir. Estaba feliz por rencontrarse con tan buenos amigos. Ahora él está entre todos los puntos de las estrellas y admiramos con amor su belleza, su humor, su curiosidad implacable, su tiempo aquí con nosotros y, por supuesto, su increíble oído musical".