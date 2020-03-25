El músico Bill Rieflin murió a sus 59 años Crédito: Twitter

El músico Bill Rieflin , quien fue baterista de Ministry , King Crimson y R.E.M. , murió a sus 59 años , luego de haber batallado contra el cáncer . Sus amigos y compañeros fueron quienes confirmaron la triste noticia en las redes sociales: "Es con gran pesar que reconocemos la muerte de nuestro querido amigo y baterista consumado, Bill".

Rieflin empezó su carrera musical a finales de los '70 en las bandas The Telepahts , Tupperwares y The Blackouts . Luego tocó junto a Ministry , liderados por el músico cubano estadounidense Al Jourgensen, durante los '80 y los '90.

Su siguiente destino fue R.E.M: estuvo en la banda desde 2003 hasta 2011 y después pasó a ser el baterista de King Crimson y finalmente también su tecladista. Era multi-instrumentista y colaboró con más de quince agrupaciones.

También incursionó en la música como solista y lanzó tres álbumes: Birth of a Giant , The Repercussions of Angelic Behavior y Largo.

La despedida de R.E.M a Bill Rieflin en las redes

Desde la cuenta de Intagram de R.E.M, la banda hizo un posteo para despedir a su excompañero: "Queremos hacer un tributo apropiado en la triste ocasión del fallecimiento del legendario baterista Bill Rieflin con un escrito de un buen amigo, @kai_riedl (Kai Riedl, productor musical): 'El gran baterista y amigo de muchos ha pasado al otro lado de la vida. Tenía una profundidad y sinceridad, y un humor que siempre era divertido, pero nunca superficial".

El relato que eligieron para homenajearlo continúa: "Me consuela que Bill fue un alma contemplativa, y practicó mucha meditación para jamás olvidar el significado real de la vida. Este es un gran recordatorio: mucho rock duro, reírse de uno mismo, y tomar enserio las cosas correctas".

Luego, el cantante de la banda, Michael Stipe , también le dedicó unas palabras: "Bill nos envió esta foto la semana pasada de él y Lenny Kaye a principios de este mes cuando Patti Smith estaba en la ciudad y pudieron coincidir. Estaba feliz por rencontrarse con tan buenos amigos. Ahora él está entre todos los puntos de las estrellas y admiramos con amor su belleza, su humor, su curiosidad implacable, su tiempo aquí con nosotros y, por supuesto, su increíble oído musical".