La anfitriona del programa MythBusters perdió la vida a los 36 años Crédito: Instagram

Comentar Me gusta Me gusta Compartir E-mail Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Guardar 28 de agosto de 2019 • 17:51

La piloto estadounidense y personalidad de TV Jessi Combs, oriunda de Rapid City, Dakota del Sur, murió el martes por la tarde a los 36 años. El hecho se produjo mientras intentaba romper su propio récord de velocidad en tierra -los 640 km/h que logró con el equipo North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger-, en una competencia que se llevó a cabo en Oregón, más precisamente en el desierto de Alvord.

Por el momento, se desconoce qué produjo el accidente, pero Terry Madden, integrante de su equipo, confirmó su fallecimiento esta mañana, y aseguró que a la brevedad se comunicará lo sucedido de forma oficial.

"No sé como decir esto, pero todo necesita decirse. Nunca he amado o sido amado por nadie tanto como esta increíble mujer @thejessicombs, ella era realmente mi unicornio y disfruté cada minuto que tuve con ella. Ella era el espíritu más asombroso que he conocido o conoceré", escribió, añadiendo que la muerte de Combs fue "un horrible accidente", y que él fue la primera persona en atestiguar el hecho.

"¡Confíen en mí, hicimos todo lo humanamente posible para salvarla! Todos ustedes van a ver cosas en las noticias, por favor, no crean en ellas... Nosotros, la familia, hemos redactado un comunicado y saldrá hoy con información más adecuada, pero los medios me despertaron y ahora necesitan a todos sus verdaderos amigos", expresó Madden, quien le dedicó un emotivo video tributo en Instagram.

Combs no solo se destacó tanto en su primera pasión que eran los autos -comenzó estudiando construcción de metales, carrera en la que también pudo adquirir renombre- como en la televisión, donde fue anfitriona de ciclos como Extreme 4x4, Overhaulin', Truck U, All Girls Garage, y el popular MythBusters, un ciclo dedicado a comprobar si algunos difundidos mitos tenían algún sesgo de verdad o no.

"Puede parecer un poco loco caminar directamente hacia la línea de fuego.. Los que están dispuestos son los que logran grandes cosas. La gente dice que estoy loca. Yo digo gracias", escribía Combs en sus redes hace tan solo tres días.