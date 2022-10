Quién es Jin, el integrante más trabajador de la banda BTS, que dice “hasta luego” en Buenos Aires junto a Coldplay

BTS WEVERSE POST JIN/SEOKJIN 221025



SJ: I arrived at Argentina well and safely

People who were at the airport, I'm sorry ㅠㅠ

Since there were so many of you, I was afraid you guys would get hurt

So I couldn't go out that way/side

I wanted to meet you for certain but I'm sorry

