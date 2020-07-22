Valiente. El niño con 90 puntos por defender a su hermana de un perro recibió un cinturón de campeón
Bridger Walker, el niño de 6 años que salvó la vida de su hermana al impedir que un perro la atacara, recibió del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo (CMB) el título de campeón honorario. "Y el nuevo campeón mundial de boxeo es Bridger 'El hombre más valiente en la Tierra' Walker", publicó el CMB en sus redes sociales junto a fotografía del niño que sostiene el premio.
La historia de Bridger y su pequeña hermana se hizo viral, porque su tía Nikki publicó un posteo en Instagram en donde explicó todo lo ocurrido y mostró fotos del niño luego de la cirugía con 90 puntos de sutura en el rostro. Pero lo que más conmovió a las redes fueron las palabras del menor que contó lo que pasaba por su mente en el momento de proteger a su hermana. "Si alguien tenía que morir, pensé que debía ser yo", afirmó el niño a su tía luego del ataque.
La publicación de Bridger y su hermana acumulan más de 1.500.000 likes y tiene más de 42.000 comentarios en donde todos destacan la valentía del niño. "Mi sobrino Bridger, de seis años, salvó la vida de su hermanita poniéndose entre ella y un perro que la atacaba. Después de ser mordido varias veces en la cara y la cabeza, tomó la mano de su hermana y corrió con ella para mantenerla a salvo", narró Nikki en Instagram, junto con la foto de los dos pequeños que viven en la ciudad de Cheyenne, en Wyoming, Estados Unidos.
Otros reconocimientos: el escudo del Capitán América y el regalo sorpresa de Iron Man
El actor Chris Evans, quien interpreta al superhéroe de Marvel Capitán América, se conmovió con la historia del pequeño y se comunicó con él para contarle que le regalaría el legendario escudo de su personaje.
"Amigo, sos un héroe. Lo que hiciste fue muy valiente y muy desinteresado. Tu hermana es muy afortunada de tenerte como hermano mayor. Tus padres deben estar muy orgullosos de vos", le dijo Evans al pequeño Bridger en un video que se difundió por las redes sociales.
Otro que reconoció la valentía del niño fue Robert Downey Jr., actor que interpreta a Iron Man, quien le prometió una gran sorpresa para su próximo cumpleaños. "Bridger, eres una estrella de rock. Mi nombre es Robert Downey Jr., interpreto a Tony Stark, soy un viejo amigo del Capitán América. Escuché que te mandó su escudo. Haré algo mejor, llámame en tu próximo cumpleaños, tengo algo especial para ti", dijo en un video que publicó Nikki Walker en Instagram.
En una nueva actualización, la tía Nikki contó que visitó a su sobrino y que las heridas estaban mejorando. "Está de muy buen humor, y su impresionante personalidad está intacta. No puede sonreír mucho todavía, pero se alegró cuando le leí algunos de sus comentarios", detalló.
Entre las miles de reacciones, los usuarios consultaron si había alguna página a la cual aportar donaciones, pero la familia respondió que prefería que los envíos fueran dirigidos hacía dos organizaciones que apoyan a los veteranos.