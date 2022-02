Cuba: el régimen comunista endurece los castigos para quienes “ofendan” al presidente

Men ride on their bicycles near a poster of Cuban late leader Fidel Castro in Havana, on July 12, 2021. - Thousands of Cubans took part in rare protests Sunday against the communist government, chanting, "Down with the dictatorship," as President Miguel Diaz-Canel called on his supporters to confront the demonstrators. The anti-government rallies started spontaneously in several cities as the country endures its worst economic crisis in 30 years, with chronic shortages of electricity and food. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP)

YAMIL LAGE - AFP