Diana Mondino reconoció a Edmundo González como presidente electo de Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado hold hands up with opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia in Caracas on July 29, 2024, a day after the Venezuelan presidential election. Protests erupted in parts of Caracas Monday against the re-election victory claimed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro but disputed by the opposition and questioned internationally, AFP journalists observed. (Photo by JUAN BARRETO / AFP)

JUAN BARRETO - AFP