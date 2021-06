La Argentina se abstuvo de condenar en la OEA la ola de arrestos en Nicaragua

Riot police stand guard outside the house of Cristiana Chamorro, former director of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation and pre-presidential candidate, in Managua on June 2, 2021. - Nicaraguan police on June 2, 2021 moved to arrest opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro, raiding her home after a warrant was issued based on money laundering claims made by President Daniel Ortega's government. (Photo by INTI OCON / AFP)

INTI OCON - AFP