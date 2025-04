La explicación del Gobierno tras la polémica por el viaje de los familiares del Papa

This photo taken and released on April 23, 2025, by The Vatican Media shows Irish-born US Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell (centre L) holding incense next to the coffin of late Pope Francis during the ceremony at St Peter's basilica following the procession of the late Pope's coffin from the chapel of Santa Marta to St Peter's Basilica, in The Vatican. (Photo by Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

HANDOUT - VATICAN MEDIA