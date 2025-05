Ni Qualcomm ni MediaTek: el próximo celular Xiaomi 15S Pro tendrá un chip XRing 01 de diseño propio

Geekerwan has evaluated the Xiaomi XRING O1 SoC and compared it with other leading 3nm SoCs like Dimensity 9400, Snapdragon 8 Elite and Apple A18 Pro:

As per him



• The peak performance of XRING O1 is in the 1st echelon, going toe to toe with other 3nm SoCs



• The Energy… pic.twitter.com/b984TxhB01