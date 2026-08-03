Cowboys tight end Princeton Fant leaves practice early after apparently suffering knee injury

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys tight end Princeton Fant left practice early after apparently suffering a knee injury Monday.

Fant took a knee-on-knee hit to his left leg after being blocked backward into running back Israel Abanikanda during a team period as the Cowboys were in full pads for the first time in training camp. Fant stayed down for several minutes before being helped to the trainers' tent without being able to put weight on his leg. He was then taken off the field on a cart.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2023, Fant has appeared in 11 games over three seasons playing mostly on special teams, making two tackles. He is the cousin of New Orleans Saints tight end Noah Fant.

It is the first significant on-field injury for the Cowboys since opening camp on Wednesday.

Safeties P.J. Locke (hyperextended knee) and Jalen Thompson (hip flexor) have missed several days of practice, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer expects both back soon. Cornerback Zion Childress (hamstring) has also been out, and Schottenheimer said his recovery is “probably going to be a little bit longer” than the other injured defensive backs.

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