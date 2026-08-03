Falcons’ brotherhood on display as Matthew Bergeron celebrates extension and Jeff Ulbrich returns

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa made his 11-on-11 debut at Atlanta Falcons training camp on Monday as full pads went on for the first time.

A strong fan turnout made its presence known with applause as Tagovailoa took the field, rookie receiver Zachariah Branch showed flashes of brilliance and Jeff Ulbrich returned to the practice facility.

Offensive guard Matthew Bergeron had one extra thing to smile about after signing a four-year, $96 million contract extension on Saturday, joining a list of young Falcons playmakers who have been rewarded for their efforts leading up to the season.

Tears welled up in Bergeron’s eyes as he talked about what it means to continue his career in Atlanta, the southern city that has become home for the Canadian offensive guard since being drafted in 2023.

“Being Canadian and not having much family in the U.S., to be able to be here and everybody just welcomes you with open arms and southern hospitality — just being able to stay in Atlanta means the world to me,” he said.

To Bergeron, it’s the people that make the place. He said it’s hard to explain the brotherhood without witnessing it for yourself in the locker room.

“I’m just very, very, very grateful,” Bergeron said, noticeably emotional. “My work ethic and the way I carry myself is never going to change. I’m going to hold myself to a high standard, keep working the way I do every day.”

That brotherhood was felt on Monday as Ulbrich made his first training camp appearance since the death of his wife, Cristina, following a battle with cancer.

Both Bergeron and linebacker Divine Deablo expressed their support and appreciation for the second-year defensive coordinator.

“Man, I love ‘Brich,” Deablo said. “He’s like a, I don’t know, a father figure, an older brother for me. So, I was glad to have him back out there. I hugged him as soon as I seen him. Everybody just wants to play for ’Brich at the end of the day.”

Bergeron said he hopes the team can help Ulbrich through a difficult time, just as the coach does every day for players with his unwavering energy and intensity.

“It means the world for us to just be all together, you know, offense, defense and coach 'Brich,” Bergeron said. “He means a lot, not only to the defense but to the team as well.”

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