What caused the death of Jorge Messi, the father of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi?

More tragic news has once again shaken the sports world: Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father, has died at the age of 68. According to information obtained by LA NACION, he passed away at a hospital in Rosario, where he had been hospitalized. In June, it was reported that he was dealing with a “health issue” and was “under medical supervision,” although his diagnosis was not specified.

Father of soccer star Lionel Messi dies at 68 in Argentina

Jorge Messi was married to Celia Cuccittini and was the father of Matías, Rodrigo, Lionel, and María Sol. He had a major impact on the world of soccer because he was one of the main driving forces behind his son’s career and the one who moved with him to Barcelona more than two decades ago so that his son could take his first steps as an athlete.

The statement from the Sanatorio Centro de Rosario announcing the death of Jorge Messi on Saturday, August 8 captura

The Sanatorio Centro de Rosario reported that Jorge Messi died this Saturday, August 8, at 2 a.m. “We stand with his family and loved ones during this difficult time and offer them our most sincere condolences,” they wrote, noting that, out of respect for the family’s privacy, they would not provide further information regarding “the medical circumstances surrounding his death.”

“Thank you for teaching him to love these colors,” Newell’s Old Boys’ message to the Messi family

On Saturday morning, Newell’s Old Boys—the team he supported—dedicated a heartfelt farewell message to him. “A renowned Newell’s fan, businessman, and father of the Argentine national team captain, Lionel Andrés Messi. Jorge was the pillar and the person who, alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini, supported the career of the greatest player of all time with vision, dedication, and affection. His constant support and behind-the-scenes leadership were essential in backing every step of Lionel’s journey, from his early days in Malvinas to the pinnacle of world soccer. Thank you for teaching him to love these colors,” they said, extending their affection to the entire Messi family.

Statement from Newell's Old Boys regarding the death of Jorge Messi Instagram/@newells

Jorge Messi’s delicate health condition became public in mid-June 2026, at the start of the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. After scoring his first goal in the opening match against Algeria, Lionel broke down in heartbreaking tears. “It had nothing to do with sports. I went through some difficult and trying days. I’m grateful to the team and all my teammates. They were always by my side and gave me the strength to get through it,” he said about his tears, without going into much detail.

Amid the speculation, a few weeks ago a rumor began circulating about Jorge Messi’s health, prompting the soccer player’s family to issue a statement expressing their “deep distress at the lack of sensitivity, respect, and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private and family matter.” It was in that statement that they also revealed he was dealing with a “health issue” and was “under medical supervision.”

After the 2026 World Cup final, Lionel Messi traveled to Argentina

For this reason, neither he nor Celia Cuccittini traveled to the United States to be with Lionel during the World Cup, as they had done in previous tournaments. He was hospitalized at a medical center in Buenos Aires, and on June 22, Ángel de Brito reported on TV program LAM (América TV) that Jorge had been discharged and was recovering at his home in Rosario.

Two days after the World Cup final, Lionel Messi arrived in his hometown with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, and together they settled into their home in the town of Funes, in Greater Rosario, to rest and spend time with their loved ones. He then had to return to Miami to fulfill his work commitments.

Spanish to English version by Bárbara Santana Vázquez