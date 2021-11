Fórmula 1: Max Verstappen y Lewis Hamilton siguen la lucha por el título en el GP de México

SOCHI, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates with second placed Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 26, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Lars Baron - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Lars Baron - Formula 1 - Formula 1