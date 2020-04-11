De tal palo, tal astilla: Mayweather será entrenador y ya prepara a su sobrino

Luego de la muerte de su tío Roger, Floyd Mayweather entrena a su sobrino de 14 años. Crédito: @Floydmayweather

11 de abril de 2020 • 19:33

Floyd Mayweather, que se retiró invicto del boxeo en 2017, dijo que quiere seguir los pasos de su fallecido tío Roger y convertirse en un entrenador exitoso. El ex campeón expresó su compromiso en un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram que acompañó con un video en el que aparece preparando a su sobrino de 14 años.

"Soy nuevo como entrenador y hasta ahora he estado trabajando con gente sin experiencia en boxeo, por lo tanto estamos creciendo juntos", escribió Mayweather. "Pero les prometo que seré uno de los mejores entrenadores del mundo", se ensalzó.

El entrenamiento de Floyd con su sobrino

Roger Mayweather, que murió el mes pasado a los 59 años, alistó a su sobrino Floyd durante gran parte de la carrera del contundente campeón. "Debido al reciente fallecimiento de mi tío, me he sentido inspirado para ayudar a los que me rodean de la misma manera que ellos han estado ahí para mí a lo largo de mi carrera", comentó Mayweather, que se despidió de los rings con un saldo de 50 victorias, sin empates ni derrotas.

Aunque se lo ha visto en los últimos días entrenarse en un gimnasio, el ex boxeador de 43 años dijo que la pandemia del coronavirus lo ha mantenido aislado y con tiempo para reflexionar sobre su futuro. "En una época en la que debemos distanciarnos de los demás, he reflexionado sobre cómo quiero hacer la diferencia en las vidas de las personas y ayudarlas a alcanzar sus objetivos. Quiero causar un impacto en quienes me rodean y permitirles ver su potencial", escribió Floyd Mayweather.

AFP