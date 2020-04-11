De tal palo, tal astilla: Mayweather será entrenador y ya prepara a su sobrino
Floyd Mayweather, que se retiró invicto del boxeo en 2017, dijo que quiere seguir los pasos de su fallecido tío Roger y convertirse en un entrenador exitoso. El ex campeón expresó su compromiso en un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram que acompañó con un video en el que aparece preparando a su sobrino de 14 años.
"Soy nuevo como entrenador y hasta ahora he estado trabajando con gente sin experiencia en boxeo, por lo tanto estamos creciendo juntos", escribió Mayweather. "Pero les prometo que seré uno de los mejores entrenadores del mundo", se ensalzó.
El entrenamiento de Floyd con su sobrino
This is my first day working with my 14yr old nephew @slugboi.chris who has absolutely NO boxing experience at all, and this is my second time doing mitt work. The first time was with my oldest son @kingkoraun which you may have seen I recently posted. As many of you know, I've had incredible trainers which included my dad and uncle. Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger, I've felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career. In a time where we must distance ourselves from others, it has allowed me to reflect on how I want to make a difference in people lives and help them achieve their goals. A true trainer wants the best out of their fighter and pushes them to the best of their abilities. I am new to helping people train as I've always been on the other side of the mitts. A fighter could be impressive at mitt work but it doesn't make him a great fighter. A trainer could be impressive on the mitts but it doesn't make him a great trainer. It has become a goal of mine to help others reach the best versions of themselves and walk with it in confidence. I want to leave an impression on those around me and allow them to see their potential. This quarantine period has allowed me to see the importance of unity and helping others grow. I want to do my part on this Earth and allow people to see the potential in themselves so that they can share it with the world. I am new at training and so far I've been working with people with no boxing experience, therefore we are growing together. But I promise you, I will be one of the best trainers in the world. Inspire and be inspired...
Roger Mayweather, que murió el mes pasado a los 59 años, alistó a su sobrino Floyd durante gran parte de la carrera del contundente campeón. "Debido al reciente fallecimiento de mi tío, me he sentido inspirado para ayudar a los que me rodean de la misma manera que ellos han estado ahí para mí a lo largo de mi carrera", comentó Mayweather, que se despidió de los rings con un saldo de 50 victorias, sin empates ni derrotas.
Aunque se lo ha visto en los últimos días entrenarse en un gimnasio, el ex boxeador de 43 años dijo que la pandemia del coronavirus lo ha mantenido aislado y con tiempo para reflexionar sobre su futuro. "En una época en la que debemos distanciarnos de los demás, he reflexionado sobre cómo quiero hacer la diferencia en las vidas de las personas y ayudarlas a alcanzar sus objetivos. Quiero causar un impacto en quienes me rodean y permitirles ver su potencial", escribió Floyd Mayweather.
AFP