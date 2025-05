La argentina Daniela Bermúdez no pudo hacer historia en Alemania y perdió en un vergonzoso fallo unánime

Nina Meinke (20-3) 🇩🇪 successfully defends her IBF world featherweight title against Daniela Romina Bermudez (32-6-3) 🇦🇷.

Meinke was well-prepared and proved too mobile for her opponent.

The unanimous decision in Rostock, Germany, was scored 2x 117-111 and 118-110.