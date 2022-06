Romelu Lukaku, el goleador que moviliza los millones de los grandes europeos y con su pase dilata el futuro de Paulo Dybala

Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea to Inter deal details 🔵🇧🇪🤝 #CFC #Inter



▫️ €8m loan fee guaranteed.

▫️ €4m in add-ons related to performances.

▫️ Salary reduced from €12m net to €8m net this season.

▫️ No buy option or obligation clause.

▫️ Medical tests in Milano next week. pic.twitter.com/E0yhyVSOQr