Argentina campeón: qué publicaron los clubes europeos sobre sus jugadores y el particular mensaje de Barcelona

• 𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗥 penalty saves, including three in the semi-final.



• 𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗥 clean sheets, including one in the final.



• The Golden Glove winner.



Proud of you, @EmiMartinezz1. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/aONichBvSb