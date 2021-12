Atlas se consagró campeón de la Liga de México y derrotó en la final a León

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO - DECEMBER 12: Aldo Rocha of Atlas holds the trophy and celebrates with teammates after winning the final second leg match between Atlas and Leon as part of the Torneo Grita Mexico A21 Liga MX at Jalisco Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images)

R3f_Ru2_2M19 - Getty Images South America