Lionel Messi, héroe nacional: de los días ásperos al título más poderoso que ganó en la Argentina

18 December 2022, Qatar, Lusail: Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani dresses Argentina's Lionel Messi with traditional Arab bisht ahead of the Trophy presentation as FIFA President Gianni Infantino looks on following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/dpa

