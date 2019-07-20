LA NACION | Deportes | Golf | The Players de golf

Abierto Británico. Los mejores tiros de golf en un torneo con grandes emociones

The Open Championship
The Open Championship Crédito: @theOpen
20 de julio de 2019  • 11:56

Comenzó la tercera ronda del 148ª Open Championship de Golf. Tras un jueves disputadísimo y un viernes más benévolo, todo queda por verse este fin de semana en el cuarto y último torneo más importante del año. Si bien algunos nombres importantes ya se despidieron del certamen en las primeras jornadas, como Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson y también el argentino Emiliano Grillo.

Más allá de la pelea por la gloria, el Open deja en cada jornada muchas perlas para repasar. Tiros que sorprenden y conmueven los que se ven en el campo de juego, en Irlanda, a orillas del mar.

Toda la magia de Graeme McDowell

El tiro de la jornada para Danny Willett

Doc Redman y sus tres birdies

El estelar tiro de Stewart Cink

Molinari y un birdie para el recuerdo

Gary McNeill y el tiro que lo puso en ventaja

Temas: | Deportes | Golf

| The Players de golf
