Abierto Británico. Los mejores tiros de golf en un torneo con grandes emociones
Comenzó la tercera ronda del 148ª Open Championship de Golf. Tras un jueves disputadísimo y un viernes más benévolo, todo queda por verse este fin de semana en el cuarto y último torneo más importante del año. Si bien algunos nombres importantes ya se despidieron del certamen en las primeras jornadas, como Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson y también el argentino Emiliano Grillo.
Más allá de la pelea por la gloria, el Open deja en cada jornada muchas perlas para repasar. Tiros que sorprenden y conmueven los que se ven en el campo de juego, en Irlanda, a orillas del mar.
Toda la magia de Graeme McDowell
Toda la magia de Graeme McDowell
El tiro de la jornada para Danny Willett
El tiro de la jornada para Danny Willett
Doc Redman y sus tres birdies
Doc Redman y sus tres birdies
El estelar tiro de Stewart Cink
El estelar tiro de Stewart Cink
2009 Champion Golfer of the Year Stewart Cink hits a brilliant approach shot at the 4th
'Almost perfection for Stewart Cink'
Molinari y un birdie para el recuerdo
Molinari y un birdie para el recuerdo
F. Molinari sets up his first birdie of the day
Gary McNeill y el tiro que lo puso en ventaja
Gary McNeill y el tiro que lo puso en ventaja
'What a lovely memory that will be' Royal Portrush Head Pro Gary McNeill holes a huge putt at 17