Agustín Tapia, el Mozart de Catamarca, hizo delirar a Tarragona y la argentina Delfina Brea se subió a la cima del pádel femenino

The moment @gemmatriay & @delfibrea were crowned the champions of the #TarragonaPremierPadelP1, securing their sixth title this season! 🏆



With this victory, and for the first time in Premier Padel history, the No.1 seeds in the women’s draw changes. 💎🐬#PremierPadel pic.twitter.com/5eNTUC5RXT