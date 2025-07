Así está el cuadro femenino de cuartos de final de Wimbledon 2025

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning against Britain's Emma Raducanu during their women's singles third round tennis match on the fifth day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

HENRY NICHOLLS - AFP