Una estrella del tenis chino acusó de abuso sexual a un ex funcionario político de su país

Former 🇨🇳 tennis star Peng Shuai (彭帥) — WTA #1 in doubles, Feb 2014; #14 in singles, Aug 2011 — spilled out in a Nov 2 Weibo post — deleted by Weibo in 20 mins — her complicated relationship with former 🇨🇳 Vice Premier / Politburo member Zhang Gaoli (張高麗) who’s married.



1/n pic.twitter.com/5AwgPrRdTh