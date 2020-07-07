Una exgimnasta olímpica de Gran Bretaña denuncia escalofriantes abusos en la disciplina y advierte sobre esto de cara a Tokio 2021
La exgimnasta olímpica británica Lisa Mason advirtió sobre los actuales abusos en la disciplina después de denunciar escalofriantes prácticas por parte de su coach durante sus entrenamientos.
"Mi entrenador me ponía en las barras hasta que mis manos se rasgaban y sangraban. Luego me ponía desinfectante en todas las manos", declaró la tres veces campeona nacional.
Mason , que ahora tiene 38 años y representó a Gran Bretaña en los Juegos Olímpicos de Sídney en el 2000, también señaló: "También me ponía pasto sintético debajo de las barras así me quemaba los pies si no los mantenía en alto".
A su vez, dijo que era algo tan frecuente que estaba normalizado. "Cualquiera estaba pasando por esto, por lo que una pensaba que era normal. Ni siquiera nos dábamos cuenta de que era abuso. ¿Por qué lo haríamos?", insistió.
Otra de las exgimnastas que denunció este tipo de abusos fue la exatleta Catherine Lyons , quien confesó que, durante los entrenamientos, le pegaban con un palo y la encerraban en un armario.
Sin embargo, Mason advirtió sobre estas prácticas en la actualidad. En ese sentido, dijo que hay gimnastas que tienen miedo de hablar y perderse los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio . "Los JJOO son el año que viene y no queremos sacudir el barco y ofender a las personas que toman esas decisiones", manifestó.
What myself and many other elite gymnasts were put through in order to reach our "best results" was unacceptable...it IS abuse and needs to change!! I stand with and applaud the coaches that choose to embrace and love the sport who have adapted and changed to teach in a professional manner. Those who help to guide & teach gymnasts to grow individually to be the best possible athlete they can be because they WANT to, not because they are SCARED to. Being a gymnastics coach is so much more demanding than a lot of other sports you almost become a parental figure in these young girls lives (in most cases you do see your coaches and teammates more than your own parents and families most in which end up living with their coaches) So taking on that responsibility is quite a challenge and believe me being a coach and working with stroppy teenagers is not the easiest at the best of times lol but there is also right and wrong and ultimately this is just a job. We as gymnasts should be wanting to be part of the sport we helped shape and break records for far beyond our careers without feeling regret or hurt or resentment. Gymnastics is such a beautiful sport. it's hard work and not for the faint hearted but the hard work shouldn't be being mentally strong to put up with abuse...it's hard work because it's physically demanding and complex by embracing both power, strength, beauty and flexibility along with challenging you to mentally overcome so many fears in your mind. I hope we can learn from our mistakes from the past and move forward to create a healthier environment for young girls and women to grow within the sport and to continue to love it. I hope the age limit to be a senior is increased and senior means senior by being 18! I do believe the restriction on hours and skills within a juniors career should be adapted accordingly to help prevent overtraining, injuries and mental health if I'm honest. Most importantly I hope this gives those Who have been victimised by this Sports the courage that is needEd to stand up and speak their truths. We love you and stand with you... #gymnastalliance
"Hoy sigue pasando y no hacen nada"
En ese sentido, lanzó: "Me frustra tanto cuando la gente habla de 'ese entonces', como si así era en ese momento porque eran tiempos diferentes. Sí, cualquiera de los entrenadores que me hacían esas cosas están o muertos o retirados. De todas formas, a día de hoy sigue pasando . E, insisto, la Asociación Británica de Gimnastas (British Gymnastics, en inglés) está al tanto y no hace nada".
En reacción a todo esto, la agencia gubernamental británica deportiva (UK Sport) respondió: "Estas acusaciones son sorprendentes y preocupantes. No hay lugar para ningún tipo de bullying o de abuso en el deporte y quien sea responsable por tal comportamiento debe rendir cuentas".