La exgimnasta olímpica británica Lisa Mason advirtió sobre los actuales abusos en la disciplina después de denunciar escalofriantes prácticas por parte de su coach durante sus entrenamientos.

"Mi entrenador me ponía en las barras hasta que mis manos se rasgaban y sangraban. Luego me ponía desinfectante en todas las manos", declaró la tres veces campeona nacional.

Mason , que ahora tiene 38 años y representó a Gran Bretaña en los Juegos Olímpicos de Sídney en el 2000, también señaló: "También me ponía pasto sintético debajo de las barras así me quemaba los pies si no los mantenía en alto".

A su vez, dijo que era algo tan frecuente que estaba normalizado. "Cualquiera estaba pasando por esto, por lo que una pensaba que era normal. Ni siquiera nos dábamos cuenta de que era abuso. ¿Por qué lo haríamos?", insistió.

Otra de las exgimnastas que denunció este tipo de abusos fue la exatleta Catherine Lyons , quien confesó que, durante los entrenamientos, le pegaban con un palo y la encerraban en un armario.

Sin embargo, Mason advirtió sobre estas prácticas en la actualidad. En ese sentido, dijo que hay gimnastas que tienen miedo de hablar y perderse los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio . "Los JJOO son el año que viene y no queremos sacudir el barco y ofender a las personas que toman esas decisiones", manifestó.

"Hoy sigue pasando y no hacen nada"

En ese sentido, lanzó: "Me frustra tanto cuando la gente habla de 'ese entonces', como si así era en ese momento porque eran tiempos diferentes. Sí, cualquiera de los entrenadores que me hacían esas cosas están o muertos o retirados. De todas formas, a día de hoy sigue pasando . E, insisto, la Asociación Británica de Gimnastas (British Gymnastics, en inglés) está al tanto y no hace nada".

En reacción a todo esto, la agencia gubernamental británica deportiva (UK Sport) respondió: "Estas acusaciones son sorprendentes y preocupantes. No hay lugar para ningún tipo de bullying o de abuso en el deporte y quien sea responsable por tal comportamiento debe rendir cuentas".