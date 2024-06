Volleyball Nations League: la Argentina tuvo una destacada actuación pero Eslovenia fue decisivo en los detalles y la eliminó

SLOVENIA 🇸🇮 IS BACK IN THE SEMIFINALS!



After three years, the Europeans are among the Top 4 teams of the #VNL! They will face Japan 🇯🇵 in the semifinals on June 29.



📺 Watch the matches on VBTV.



🏐 #volleyball #VNLLodz #VNLFinals pic.twitter.com/VTqD5Ryi2i