Por el impacto de la inflación, Brasil reduce aranceles para importaciones sensibles

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during an act in defense of freedom of expression at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on April 27, 2022. - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro defended his decision to grant a pardon to a controversial ally convicted of attacking democratic institutions, saying "I free people who are innocent." The far-right president has come in for criticism since pardoning Congressman Daniel Silveira, a day after the Supreme Court sentenced the 39-year-old lawmaker to eight years and nine months in prison for his role leading a movement calling for the court to be overthrown. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP)

EVARISTO SA - AFP