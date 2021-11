COP 26 hoy: los líderes del mundo buscan un acuerdo histórico sobre deforestación en la cumbre climática

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez makes a national statement on the second day of the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow on November 2, 2021. - World leaders meeting at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow will issue a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030 but that date is too distant for campaigners who want action sooner to save the planet's lungs. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / various sources / AFP)

ADRIAN DENNIS - AFP