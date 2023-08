Crecen los temores de que un corredor clave de la OTAN se convierta en un nuevo flanco de la guerra

Productive meeting with 🇵🇱 PM @MorawieckiM at the Suwałki corridor to discuss security situation at our borders.



Presence of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus is an additional security risk factor for 🇱🇹 &🇵🇱 and NATO allies.



We stay vigilant & prepared for any possible scenario. pic.twitter.com/9hTF814UHK