Guerra Rusia-Ucrania, en vivo: últimas noticias del conflicto y el minuto a minuto

Today's Russian missile strikes at the Lviv region, shelling of Hulyaipole, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, cities and communities of the Donetsk region – all this brutality of the occupiers, which Ukraine is experiencing every day, will only lead to the fact that Russian surviving soldiers will bring this evil back to Russia. They will bring it back because they will retreat. This is how all the feverish activity of the Russian military we see now will end. And I am grateful to all the Ukrainians who are bringing this time closer.