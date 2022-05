Guerra Rusia-Ucrania: por pedido de Estados Unidos, incautan en Fiji el superyate de un oligarca ruso que vale más de 300 millones de dólares

FILE - The superyacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji, on April 15 2022. The superyacht that American authorities say is owned by a Russian oligarch previously sanctioned for alleged money laundering has been seized by law enforcement in Fiji, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday, May 5. (Leon Lord/Fiji Sun via AP, File)

Leon Lord - Fiji Sun